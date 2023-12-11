The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 655,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,507,000 after acquiring an additional 309,706 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 221,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.02. 1,786,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

