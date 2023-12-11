The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

RMR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. 50,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,163. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.39.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

