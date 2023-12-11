The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO Heidi G. Petz Sells 6,699 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.13. 410,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $293.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

