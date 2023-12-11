The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 0.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

