Thomas Ilube Acquires 2,000 Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,163.45).

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 733.80 ($9.27). 1,657,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 713.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 776.26. WPP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 656 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.61, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

