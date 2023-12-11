THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.36. 190,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in THOR Industries by 3,413.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

