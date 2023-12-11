THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

