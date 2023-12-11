Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 4,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,013,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,885,627.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,498.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $193,493.34.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. 55,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tile Shop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.