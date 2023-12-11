Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $48,874.80 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.68. 62,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,930. The company has a market cap of $230.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 29.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

