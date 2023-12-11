Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.8 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

TLYS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $229.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,339,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,018,755.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $419,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,339,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,018,755.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,382. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

