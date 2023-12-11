Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.39. 121,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

