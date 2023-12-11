Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $321,580.38 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TOL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. 1,638,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,060. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

