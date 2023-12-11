Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 87,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.24. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.15.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
