Towerpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,833,883. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $394.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.40 and a 200 day moving average of $369.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

