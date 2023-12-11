TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.2 %

TOWN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 165,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank



TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

