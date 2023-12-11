Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 70,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the typical volume of 5,262 put options.
SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Sabre stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 3,107,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,417. Sabre has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
