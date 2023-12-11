Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 70,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the typical volume of 5,262 put options.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 3,107,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,417. Sabre has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

