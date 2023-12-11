Traders Buy High Volume of TAL Education Group Call Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 16,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the average daily volume of 4,722 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $11.62. 6,165,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 0.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

