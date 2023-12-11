Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 703,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 539,862 call options.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 98,147,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,630,855. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.42, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
