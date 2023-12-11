Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $237.16

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.16 and last traded at $236.73, with a volume of 45035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

