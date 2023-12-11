Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Transocean accounts for about 1.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,469. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

