Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 50,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,553,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,205,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $507,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 70,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $653,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $456,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $567,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 239,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,503. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

