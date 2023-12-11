Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.