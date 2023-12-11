Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

About Trevena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

