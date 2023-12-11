trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,150. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.65. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in trivago by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in trivago by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

