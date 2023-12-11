Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.05. 33,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 57,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $570.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 223,947 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

