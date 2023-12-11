Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.25. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.