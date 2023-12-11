UBS Group Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $49.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.78.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PBF Energy by 8,634.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 558,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 552,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

