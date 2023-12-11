Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 127,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 578,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UDMY

Udemy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,908.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,854 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.