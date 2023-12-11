UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $24.63

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $23.93. UiPath shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 2,103,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

UiPath Price Performance

Insider Transactions at UiPath

The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $2,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,317,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,000 shares of company stock worth $12,684,850. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $2,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 210,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,979,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,187 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

