Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.200-25.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 25.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.64. 813,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,386. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.93.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $528.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.