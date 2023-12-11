Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.78. 341,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,343. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.