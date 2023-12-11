Uma Wilson Sells 1,007 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 243,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,699. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 545,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

