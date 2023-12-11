UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.9% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $549.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

