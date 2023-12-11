UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $541.22. 1,016,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.81 and a 200 day moving average of $504.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

