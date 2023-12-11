UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 27.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 billion-$403.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.850-25.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.05.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNH traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $543.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,905. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.81 and its 200 day moving average is $504.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $502.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $283,998,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.