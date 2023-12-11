Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 1,102,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,379,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Unum Group by 401.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

