USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,968 shares of company stock worth $8,057,310.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

