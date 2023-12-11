Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 1.3 %

VVV traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.