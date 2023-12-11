Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 490,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 115,896 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 501,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.28 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.