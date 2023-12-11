Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

