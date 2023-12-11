Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 663,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

VO traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $222.81. 107,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

