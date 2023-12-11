Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.89. 1,024,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $423.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.42.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
