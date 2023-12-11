Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.11

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.11 and last traded at $161.93, with a volume of 16303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

