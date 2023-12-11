Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Decreased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.