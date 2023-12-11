Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

