Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.2 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,289. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $805.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 178,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

