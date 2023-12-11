Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $49.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. 350,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,080. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

