Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 543,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

