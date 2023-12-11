Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.14.

VEEV opened at $172.71 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

