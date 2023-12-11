Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$622.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.2 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.760-4.760 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $174.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,211. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,855 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.