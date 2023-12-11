Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.760-4.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.14.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,211. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

